One person killed in early morning apartment fire on Brightside View Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been killed in an early morning apartment fire that occurred on Brightside View Drive according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials state that the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Brightside View Dr.

Fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.

