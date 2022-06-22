Ask the Expert
Mother sentenced to 10 years for death of baby found in college restroom

Breyona Reddick was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.
By Chris Anderson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HIRAM, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The mother of a baby who was found dead in the trash at a college in Ohio in 2019 was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday.

Portage County court records show that Breyona Reddick previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, WOIO reports. The Cleveland woman was initially indicted on charges that included aggravated murder and felonious assault.

According to investigators, cleaning crews at Hiram College, located in Hiram, first found the newborn in a garbage bag inside a bathroom at the Whitcomb residence hall in October 2019.

Reddick was eventually identified as both the baby’s mother and the suspect who abandoned the baby at the college.

Hiram police said the baby boy was alive when he was born.

Reddick spoke at her sentencing, calling the decision to abandon the baby a “lapse in judgement.”

In January 2022, Reddick said she gave birth to another child.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

