JACQUES TALK: Chris LeBlanc

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s music legend plays at Red Rock & Blue on July 8. Chris LeBlanc is without question one of Baton Rouge’s most well-known and talented musicians.

LeBlanc and many other great, local talents will play Red Rock & Blue on July 8 at Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge to benefit Louisiana military charity organizations. Tickets are just $25 dollars and all attendees get a complimentary chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A and your first beer is likewise free.

Please purchase your tickets here today by clicking here.

For more information about the RRB charity foundation, including entering a team in the charity softball tournament on July 29-31, 2022, please visit Red Rock & Blue.

