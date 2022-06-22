Heat advisory for Wednesday, heat danger may increase in days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of our area Wednesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. High temperatures in the upper 90s combined with increasing humidity levels will lead to heat index values in the 105°-110° range for many, and potentially even a bit higher in spots.

Heat index forecast for Wednesday, June 22. (WAFB)

The morning hours should stay mainly dry, but a few storms will be possible by this afternoon as temperatures soar well into the 90s. There are still some model discrepancies on how much rain will develop today, but I’ve got rain chances in the 20%-30% range for this afternoon.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, June 22. (WAFB)

Future radar & clouds for Wednesday, June 22. (WAFB)

The core of the high-pressure dome that is driving our prolonged run of very hot weather will inch closer over the next few days. As it does, highs could approach 100°, and heat index values could begin to top 110° at times. Additionally, morning lows will struggle to get much below 80°, adding to the overall heat stress. Continue to use common sense and exercise caution if outdoors in the heat for any length of time. Rain won’t be much help, with rain chances posted at 20% or less into the weekend.

Peak heat index values through Sunday, June 26. (WAFB)

The pattern finally shows some signs of changing as we head into next week. High pressure should shift a bit to our west, opening the door for the return of our typical scattered afternoon storms. As we finally escape the core of the high-pressure dome, temperatures should be a bit less hot, but quite possibly still a little above normal, with highs forecast in the mid-90s for much of next week. Daily rain chances are posted at 30%-40%, with most activity expected during the afternoon hours.

10 day forecast for Wednesday, June 22. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.