Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say

Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old granddaughter was found dead in a trash can.(Cleveland County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – A grandmother in Oklahoma has been charged with first-degree murder after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a trash can.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a call Tuesday afternoon. Upon arriving, officers were told there was a dead child at the residence.

Police said they found the body of 3-year-old Riley Lynn Nolan inside a trash can at the home. Police said the child had “obvious signs of trauma to her body.”

According to police, Riley had recently been in the custody of her grandmother, 60-year-old Becky Ann Vreeland. Vreeland was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Following an interview with police, Vreeland was booked into the Cleveland County Jail without bond.

Jail records show that Vreeland is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
We had a chef show us the proper way to season boiling water.
Boil advisory issued for some Walker residents
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes