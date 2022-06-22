Dancing for a Cause finalizes last steps before fundraiser

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dancing for a Cause is just around the corner, and members are getting ready for their performance hoping folks will come out.

Donald Brown is always laughing at The Arc of East Ascension, and when he doesn’t have a smile on his face, he is working hard with his janitorial crew. “I like to mop, do the window and clean up the yard,” says Brown. Brown has been with The Arc of East Ascension for about 10 years, where he has a job working as a janitor in his community. An opportunity that many thought he could never have.

Brown’s friend, Olivia Bourgeois works at The Arc too. She spends her time going through old Mardi Gras beads, they will eventually sell back to the community. When she’s off the clock, she enjoys spending time with friends. “Watch movies in that room back there, hang out with friends and play games,” describes Bourgeois.

The Arc community allows people like Bourgeois and Brown a chance to thrive, giving them an opportunity to be a part of the community. “It gives them independence, gives them a reason to get up in the morning, gives them something to do. Where they feel like they are just like everyone else in the community. You know actually have a job, actually have responsibility for something,” says Christy Berry, who is one of day coordinators for The Arc.

However, in order to keep Bourgeois’s and Brown’s job programs going, they have to put on their dancing shoes. “We also do different fundraisers which helps us to fund these special events that we take the clients on, such as Dancing for a Cause,” adds Berry.

The Arc of East Ascension is inviting everyone to cheer on the performers at the annual Dancing for a Cause event, the ultimate dance competition, where all of the proceeds will help people like Brown and Bourgeois.

Today, they are working hard on their performance hoping folks will come out and support them on July 9th.

There is still a chance for you to get your tickets, if you are interested you can go to The Arc of East Ascension’s Website: https://www.thearcea.com/?fbclid=IwAR2eDJ5ODlG6FPGK7XsmBwEHLd5aTsAoF9uQ_x2vkfhVPNFQksv-YSbnjHQ

