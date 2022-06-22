Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Closing in on 100° temperatures

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The current heat wave continues with Heat Advisories back beginning Wednesday and likely continuing right through the end of the week. By Friday we could be dealing with Excessive Heat Warnings for portions of the WAFB viewing area. Highs will remain in the upper 90°s Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures just might reach 100° Friday and Saturday. Take frequent breaks if you plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time, stay hydrated, and look before you lock the backseat for any loved ones that might have been traveling with you.

Rain chances will be scattered in coverage for Wednesday and Thursday. Action will originate from the north and could produce higher amounts of lightning than previous days’ storms.

Rainfall timing for Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23.
Rainfall timing for Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23.(WAFB)

Most stay dry and hot, but those that see the brief storms will enjoy a decent drop in temperature. High pressure moves back overhead as we end the week which should really limit rain chances Friday and Saturday.

Finally, a weather pattern change is forecast to take place next week. The ridge will weaken and get flattened. This will allow for mid-level disturbances to begin moving over the area. As these disturbances interact with sea and lake breeze boundaries, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will take place.

Heat forecast through Friday, June 24.
Heat forecast through Friday, June 24.(WAFB)

This will also create additional cloud cover. Highs will go from the upper 90°s and 100° to the mid 90°s for much of next week. It doesn’t sound like much of a cool down, but we will take anything we can get at this point.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, June 22.
10 day forecast as of Wednesday, June 22.(WAFB)

Tropics remain quiet. No development is anticipated within at least the next five days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, June 22
Dr. Steve Caparotta provides an update on Wednesday morning's weather forecast.
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, June 22
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, June 21.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, June 21
Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, June 21.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, June 21