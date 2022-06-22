Closing in on 100° temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The current heat wave continues with Heat Advisories back beginning Wednesday and likely continuing right through the end of the week. By Friday we could be dealing with Excessive Heat Warnings for portions of the WAFB viewing area. Highs will remain in the upper 90°s Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures just might reach 100° Friday and Saturday. Take frequent breaks if you plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time, stay hydrated, and look before you lock the backseat for any loved ones that might have been traveling with you.

Rain chances will be scattered in coverage for Wednesday and Thursday. Action will originate from the north and could produce higher amounts of lightning than previous days’ storms.

Rainfall timing for Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23. (WAFB)

Most stay dry and hot, but those that see the brief storms will enjoy a decent drop in temperature. High pressure moves back overhead as we end the week which should really limit rain chances Friday and Saturday.

Finally, a weather pattern change is forecast to take place next week. The ridge will weaken and get flattened. This will allow for mid-level disturbances to begin moving over the area. As these disturbances interact with sea and lake breeze boundaries, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will take place.

Heat forecast through Friday, June 24. (WAFB)

This will also create additional cloud cover. Highs will go from the upper 90°s and 100° to the mid 90°s for much of next week. It doesn’t sound like much of a cool down, but we will take anything we can get at this point.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, June 22. (WAFB)

Tropics remain quiet. No development is anticipated within at least the next five days.

