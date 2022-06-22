Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD searching for missing woman with dementia

Marilyn Williams
Marilyn Williams(Submitted)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing Baton Rouge woman.

According to BRPD, Marilyn Williams, 65, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, in the 2900 block of Canonicus Street. She was wearing a gray shirt, blue scrubs, and Saints slippers at that time.

Police say Williams suffers from dementia.

She is described as being 4′10″ and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts should contact Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-4867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire at Blue Bayou on Tuesday evening, June 21, according to the...
Firefighters extinguish pump house fire at Blue Bayou
HVAC contractors say they are experiencing shipping issues when it comes to getting parts in...
AC shortages reported this summer
BRPD, along with the help of LSP and the Constables Office, are two weeks into what they’re...
BRPD makes progress in car stunt crackdown
Carbon monoxide detectors
Carbon monoxide detectors now required in Louisiana homes