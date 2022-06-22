BRPD searching for missing woman with dementia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing Baton Rouge woman.

According to BRPD, Marilyn Williams, 65, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, in the 2900 block of Canonicus Street. She was wearing a gray shirt, blue scrubs, and Saints slippers at that time.

Police say Williams suffers from dementia.

She is described as being 4′10″ and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts should contact Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-4867.

