Boil advisory issued for some Walker residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker has issued a Boil Water Advisory for some of its customers.

According to the city, this advisory affects customers on Highway 447 North from Herring Drive to Lonnie Wascom Road, as well as all adjacent roads.

Officials say this impacts about 300 connections.

Samples are being collected Wednesday, June 22, and will be delivered to the Louisiana Department of Health lab in Amite, according to the city.

