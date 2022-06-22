Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for some Walker residents

We had a chef show us the proper way to season boiling water.
We had a chef show us the proper way to season boiling water.(Source: Alabama Extension)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker has issued a Boil Water Advisory for some of its customers.

According to the city, this advisory affects customers on Highway 447 North from Herring Drive to Lonnie Wascom Road, as well as all adjacent roads.

Officials say this impacts about 300 connections.

Samples are being collected Wednesday, June 22, and will be delivered to the Louisiana Department of Health lab in Amite, according to the city.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

A warehouse facility in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Independence served as an evacuation...
Bob Dean owner of La. nursing homes, faces multiple felony charges after deadly Hurricane Ida evacuations
Heat advisory for Wednesday, June 22.
Closing in on 100° temperatures
One person in critical condition after shooting on Madison Avenue.
1 person critical after shooting on Madison Avenue
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase