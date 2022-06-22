Ask the Expert
Bob Dean owner of La. nursing homes, faces multiple felony charges after deadly Hurricane Ida evacuations

A warehouse facility in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Independence served as an evacuation...
A warehouse facility in the Tangipahoa Parish town of Independence served as an evacuation shelter for more than 850 nursing home residents during Hurricane Ida.(Tammie Mills, WVUE-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office has arrested Bob Dean, an owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes, and faces multiple felony charges.

Dean evacuated seven nursing homes to a warehouse in Independence, Louisiana before Hurricane Ida.

According to the AG Dean, 68, has been charged in Tangipahoa Parish with eight felony counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, five felony counts of Medicaid fraud, and two felony counts of obstruction of justice.

The arrest comes after a joint investigation by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) and their Louisiana Bureau of Investigations (LBI) revealed Dean refused to move his residents out of the warehouse following Hurricane Ida, billed Medicaid for dates his residents were not receiving proper care, and engaged in conduct intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General assisted the MFCU and LBI. Additional legal action may be filed in the future as the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office is still ongoing.

