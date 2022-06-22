1 person found dead in early morning apartment fire on Brightside View Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was found dead in an early morning apartment fire that occurred on South Brightside View Drive according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials state that the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of S. Brightside View Dr. According to BRFD when firefighters arrived on the scene the fire was already out. When they entered the apartment they discovered the body in the living room area on the couch. The coroner was notified and will determine the cause of death.

BRFD stated that a neighbor notified officials of smoke in her apartment and when they arrived they found no fire. Firefighters entered the apartment next door and encountered heavy smoke filling the apartment.

Fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.

