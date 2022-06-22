1 person critical after shooting on Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Madison Avenue.

Officials state that a male victim was shot and is in critical condition and is being transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

