Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

1 person critical after shooting on Madison Avenue

One person in critical condition after shooting on Madison Avenue.
One person in critical condition after shooting on Madison Avenue.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Madison Avenue.

Officials state that a male victim was shot and is in critical condition and is being transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

Heat advisory for Wednesday, June 22.
Closing in on 100° temperatures
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
One person killed in apartment fire on S. Brightside View Dr.
1 person found dead in early morning apartment fire on Brightside View Dr.
1 person found dead in early morning apartment fire on Brightside View Dr.
1 person found dead in early morning apartment fire on Brightside View Dr.