Two Southeastern students named recipients of R.F. Lewis scholarships

Nicholas Gibson and Joshua Randall are sophomores that will represent Southeastern this year....
Nicholas Gibson and Joshua Randall are sophomores that will represent Southeastern this year. Gibson is an engineering technology major from Addis and Randall, from New Orleans, is majoring in communications.(SLU)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two Southeastern Louisiana University students have been named as participants in the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program, a scholarship and community program by the University of Louisiana System aimed that recognizing black men attending college that excel academically and as leaders in their communities.

Nicholas Gibson and Joshua Randall are sophomores that will represent Southeastern this year. Gibson is an engineering technology major from Addis and Randall, from New Orleans, is majoring in communications.

“I am grateful to be chosen for this program and scholarship opportunity,” Gibson said. “It shows me that putting time and dedication into what you do in college pays off and gives you the opportunity to socialize with new people and gain important connections.”

Randall also values his experience as a scholar, but for different reasons than Gibson.

“It is a blessing. The opportunity to meet new people, but also to help my mom out financially with my school is a major help to me,” Randall said. “I have been waiting for this to happen to me like a movie, and now it’s reality.”

R.F. Lewis Scholars receive a full-tuition scholarship. In addition, cohorts will engage in three key areas:

• The community experience, which includes a partnership with the Universities of Louisiana Management and Leadership Institute and a service-learning project;

• The social experience, which includes an annual retreat, and academic and professional mentorship from business, community and university leaders; and

• The academic experience, which includes research projects and a study abroad opportunity during junior year

