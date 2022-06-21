Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Teen stabbed to death at bus stop outside Nashville Walmart

By Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was stabbed to death at a bus stop outside a Walmart parking lot in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports a fight broke out between two groups of girls inside the Walmart and continued into the parking lot.

Police say the altercations continued to a bus stop just outside the lot around 9:45 p.m.

According to police, one of the girls charged at 14-year-old Malia Powell with a knife and stabbed her at the bus stop.

Powell was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the girls involved and are using surveillance video from cameras in the parking lot and social media posts in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) waves to fans after an NFL football...
Rob Gronkowski retires, won’t join Tom Brady for 3rd season
Authorities say the man got out of his car and was not injured when it was hit by a Norfolk...
Man gets stuck on train tracks, blames GPS, authorities say
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
Riley Conner, 21, pleaded guilty to the 2016 rape and murder of his aunt when he was just 15...
Life sentence for man who raped, murdered aunt when he was 15 is unconstitutional, court rules