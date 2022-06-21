Ask the Expert
Restore La: Office of Community Development holding virtual hearing on hurricane funds

FILE - Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. Winds sustained at 150 mph tie Ida with Hurricane Laura in 2020 and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 as the strongest Louisiana hurricane on record. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Deon Guillory
Published: Jun. 21, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Community Development is hosting a virtual public hearing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 on an action plan to spend hurricane relief effort funds.

They hope to gather comments on an action plan amendment to spend the $1.27 billion accolated funding for Hurricane Ida relief efforts. The amendment also includes an additional allocation of $450 million for Hurricanes Laura and Delta, bringing the total for these two storms to more than $2.25 billion.

The 30-day public comment period closes at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30.

The public comment period is an opportunity for the state to ensure that long-awaited recovery programs align with community needs, and we look forward to engaging with residents across the state.

You can register at Restore Louisiana by clicking here.

