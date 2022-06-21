Restore La: Office of Community Development holding virtual hearing on hurricane funds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Community Development is hosting a virtual public hearing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 on an action plan to spend hurricane relief effort funds.

They hope to gather comments on an action plan amendment to spend the $1.27 billion accolated funding for Hurricane Ida relief efforts. The amendment also includes an additional allocation of $450 million for Hurricanes Laura and Delta, bringing the total for these two storms to more than $2.25 billion.

The 30-day public comment period closes at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30.

The public comment period is an opportunity for the state to ensure that long-awaited recovery programs align with community needs, and we look forward to engaging with residents across the state.

You can register at Restore Louisiana by clicking here.

