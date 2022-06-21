Ask the Expert
Man charged in grandmother’s murder pleading not guilty by reason of insanity

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who’s charged with the murder of his grandmother appeared before a judge the morning of June 21 and entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity.

The suspect Aaron Morgan originally pleaded not guilty to the charge. Authorities said he is also accused in the stabbing of his mother and the shooting of three strangers back in August 2021.

Morgan’s next court date is set for October 12, 2022. At that time, doctors are expected to testify to his sanity at the time of the crimes.

