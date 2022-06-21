JACQUES TALK: Davon Godchaux

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - LSU great talks Tigers D-Line in 2022. Former LSU and Plaquemine High School standout Davon Godchaux is now entering his sixth season in the NFL and his second with the New England Patriots.

Godchaux made 65 tackles last year from his defensive tackle position, as the Patriots finished 10-7 overall but missed the AFC playoffs.

Godchaux was a three-year starter for LSU on the defensive line from 2014-16, finishing his collegiate career with 145 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. We recently caught up with him during Godchaux’s annual free football camp at Plaquemine High School.

