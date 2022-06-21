Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

JACQUES TALK: Davon Godchaux

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - LSU great talks Tigers D-Line in 2022. Former LSU and Plaquemine High School standout Davon Godchaux is now entering his sixth season in the NFL and his second with the New England Patriots.

Godchaux made 65 tackles last year from his defensive tackle position, as the Patriots finished 10-7 overall but missed the AFC playoffs.

Godchaux was a three-year starter for LSU on the defensive line from 2014-16, finishing his collegiate career with 145 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. We recently caught up with him during Godchaux’s annual free football camp at Plaquemine High School.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in
Rage Hewitt
Police arrest man accused of attempted sexual abuse of an animal

Latest News

Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda.
REPORT: LSU adds Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda
JACQUES TALK: Davon Godchaux
JACQUES TALK: Kevin Mawae.
JACQUES TALK: Kevin Mawae
JACQUES TALK: Kevin Mawae