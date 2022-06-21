Heat continues with a slightly better chance for rain today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat will continue to be our main issue as highs again reach the mid to upper 90s across the area. And after a brief break in the humidity on Monday that kept heat index values closer to 100° for most, humidity levels trend a bit higher today, allowing heat index values to climb to around 105°. We’re not quite to Heat Advisory criteria (108°+ heat index), but that appears more likely in the days ahead and the National Weather Service is already indicating advisories will probably be needed.

One change today is that a weak disturbance moving east-to-west through the northern Gulf of Mexico should be enough to result in slightly better rain chances. I’ve got Tuesday’s rain chances posted at 30%, with a few spotty showers possible during the morning, but most activity expected during the afternoon hours. Best rain chances appear as though they will be confined to areas near and especially south of I-10.

Through the remainder of the week, the core of the high-pressure center producing the heat inches closer to the area again, resulting in more days in the upper 90s and the potential that some of us could see temperatures reaching the triple digits. Heat index values are also likely to return to the ‘danger’ category (105°+) through the end of the week and into the weekend. And there will be little rainfall to help out from Thursday through Sunday.

Looking ahead, we do see signs that the high-pressure dome will finally weaken a bit and shift westward, providing at least some modest relief from the extreme heat. Temperatures still look to run a bit above normal into next week, generally topping out in the mid-90s, but we should also see the return of our typical summertime afternoon storms.

