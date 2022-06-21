Free grief support group for people who lost a loved one to opioids, substance abuse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital Area Human Services is having a free grief and support group. The eight-week session starts Tuesday, June 21 at their building on Wooddale Blvd in Baton Rouge from 6-7:30 p.m.

It’s for people and their families who are dealing with a loss or death of a loved one from opioids or other substance abuse.

Gwen Knox is an Advanced Grief Recovery Specialist and is also the facilitator of these sessions. We’ve shared her story on WAFB before.

She lost her son Brian in 2015 from an opioid overdose. Knox knows it’s not easy to ask for help, but it can be done.

That’s why she’s spreading awareness about the Grief Recovery Method Program, to bring completion to a physical relationship that no longer exists.

“Grief Recovery Method completes that relationship,” said Knox. “It allows you to make those emotional significant statements that you never made to your loved one. It allows you to also ask for forgiveness.”

She said it’s a safe place and a judgment-free zone.

When you sign up, you’ll be able to understand substance abuse disorders, the nature of grief, and more.

Knox says they plan on having another session in August.

“Making that first step and healing your heart and recovering from the loss of your loved one and being able to freely discuss what’s really on your heart,” said Knox. “This gives you that opportunity to get it all out. It’s a safe place.”

She said once you’ve gone through the sessions, you can go through any loss in life.

You are asked to pre-register by calling 225-925-1906.

