Firefighters respond to fire at Blue Bayou
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Blue Bayou on Tuesday evening, June 21, according to the St. George Fire Protection District.
A spokesperson with St. George Fire says the fire is out.
It reportedly occurred at a ride on the Dixie Landin’ side of the park.
Emergency officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.
No further details have been released.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.