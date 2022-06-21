Firefighters respond to fire at Blue Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Blue Bayou on Tuesday evening, June 21, according to the St. George Fire Protection District.

A spokesperson with St. George Fire says the fire is out.

It reportedly occurred at a ride on the Dixie Landin’ side of the park.

Emergency officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

No further details have been released.

