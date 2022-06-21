Ask the Expert
Deputies working to identify burglary suspect
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Investigators need the public’s help to identify a male suspect accused of burglarizing a business along Highway 30 in Geismar, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

More than $100,000 worth of computer software and other items were stolen, according to authorities. Investigators say the suspect left the scene in a lightly colored Ford Explorer.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that anyone who knows information that can help investigators in this case should call Crime Stoppers at (225)344-STOP (7867). The public can also call the sheriff’s office directly at (225)621-4636.

