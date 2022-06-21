GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Investigators need the public’s help to identify a male suspect accused of burglarizing a business along Highway 30 in Geismar, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

More than $100,000 worth of computer software and other items were stolen, according to authorities. Investigators say the suspect left the scene in a lightly colored Ford Explorer.

Deputies working to identify burglary suspect (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said that anyone who knows information that can help investigators in this case should call Crime Stoppers at (225)344-STOP (7867). The public can also call the sheriff’s office directly at (225)621-4636.

