Brusly police searching for man after pursuit

By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - The Brusly Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Clarence Eric Johnson after chasing his vehicle into a sugar cane field near Venzule Street.

Police said they have no evidence to support an imminent threat to people in Brusly.

The police department said Johnson is believed to be from the Baker area, and they believe he’s a contract worker at a local plant. Police did not immediately explain why they were in pursuit of Johnson’s vehicle.

If the public knows anything that can help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (337)334-STOP(867).

