BRPD: Man shot, killed while attacking family member

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old male.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Plank Road.

Officials state that Devin King, 27, was shot and killed while attempting to attack a family member.

King died at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.