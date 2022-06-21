Ask the Expert
Beyonce releases new single from upcoming album

Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - For the first time in two years, Beyonce has released a new single.

The song, “Break My Soul,” was released Monday night initially only on Tidal, the streaming service co-owned by her husband Jay-Z, Variety said.

The single is expected to be featured on an upcoming album, “Renaissance,” which Billboard said will be released July 29.

The new album is expected to be a followup to 2016′s hit album “Lemonade.”

Since “Lemonade,” Beyonce has released a collaboration with Jay-Z, a live album, a “Lion King” soundtrack and had a song featured on the fil, “King Richard.”

