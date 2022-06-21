AC shortages reported this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - HVAC Contractors says they are experiencing shipping issues when it comes to getting parts in for AC units.

On the first official day of summer in Louisiana, temperatures are getting to the upper 90s. Experts say it is not the best time for an AC unit to break down.

“In this kind of heat, you have to do something,” explains owner of Cypress AC Bryan Tannehill.

Tannehill says the summer months are some of their busiest, as they check on units and making repairs. However, sometimes repairs require new parts. A shortage of some parts means it could take up to six weeks to get for homeowners to get what they need.

“There is always a possibility when we are checking on a warranty item, whether or not it’s going to be something is going to be readily available, or we are going to have to wait on it,” adds Tannehill.

Tannehill says it all comes down to the size, brand and type of equipment. He says companies like his are still seeing shipping issues, which means folks could be sitting in heat for a while.

“Hopefully, preventing failure is what we’re trying to do. You know, we are there to come do preventative maintenance as well as repairs,” said Tannehill.

Not keeping up on AC maintenance can play a big part in the unit breaking down. There are things to do to prevent AC failure, like cleaning the unit’s coils, changing the filter or removing garden debris around the unit.

“Your units need to be maintained, they need to be cleaned. They need to be taken care of just like your automobiles do. So, calling a licensed contractor to come out, check all of the general parts,” said Tannehill.

Tannehill adds that a normal house should have a 20 to 22 degree difference from the ambient temperature outside. If that is not the case, call a HVAC contractor to come out and check as soon as possible.

If you are waiting on a part to come in for you AC unit, using a window unit or a portable fan to plug into your home can help you cool off.

