27-year-old killed in shooting on Plank Road Monday night

Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting on Plank Road.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old male.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Plank Road.

Officials state that Devin King, 27, was shot and killed while attempting to attack a family member.

King died at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

