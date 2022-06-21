27-year-old killed in shooting on Plank Road Monday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old male.
According to BRPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Plank Road.
Officials state that Devin King, 27, was shot and killed while attempting to attack a family member.
King died at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
