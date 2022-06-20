Ask the Expert
YOUR MONEY: Get ready for Amazon’s annual ‘Prime Day’ sale

Amazon recently announced its ‘Prime Day Sale’ will happen on July 12th and 13th this year....
Amazon recently announced its 'Prime Day Sale' will happen on July 12th and 13th this year.
By Liz Koh
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amazon recently announced its ‘Prime Day Sale’ will happen on July 12 and 13 this year.

According to RetailMeNot’s survey 88 percent of shoppers plan to shop the sales this year. Nearly 50 percent of shoppers are waiting until Prime Day to make their biggest purchases of the year.

The survey also found the majority of consumers are planning to shop for Back-to-School items during the 2022 sale.

The shopping analysts suggest putting Prime Day on your calendar if you are shopping for items such as Echo devices (speakers and screens), Ring doorbells, Amazon Fire tablets, pressure cookers, iRobot and Shark vacuums, and wireless headphones. The upcoming Prime Day shopping holiday will be one of the best times to save on this type of tech.

Since you have some time before the sale do your research now.

Find the items and links to what you want to purchase and make a note of what the current price is.

You can even add the items to your cart now, or make an Amazon Wish List so you can easily find all the things you plan on buying.

Use a free price tracking website like CamelCamelCamel.com to monitor price changes. You can also sign up for alerts to be notified as soon as the price drops.

If you’ve never been an Amazon Prime member you can sign up for a free week-long trial membership. Sign up a couple of days before the Prime Day sale begins so you can take advantage of the Prime deals.

