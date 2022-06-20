Two people arrested in fake check scheme, authorities say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of suspects Gerald Ford of Baton Rouge and Crystal Jackson of Denham Springs in connection with a fake check scheme.

“These two conspired to pass multiple fake checks through an LPSO inmate commissary account,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “The day it was discovered, the two were identified & charged.”

The sheriff’s office said Ford was already in custody on unrelated charges. New charges for Ford include Wire Fraud and Monetary Instrument Abuse. Jackson faces a charge of Monetary Instrument Abuse.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

