Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Two people arrested in fake check scheme, authorities say

Crystal Jackson (left) and Gerald Ford (right)
Crystal Jackson (left) and Gerald Ford (right)(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of suspects Gerald Ford of Baton Rouge and Crystal Jackson of Denham Springs in connection with a fake check scheme.

“These two conspired to pass multiple fake checks through an LPSO inmate commissary account,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “The day it was discovered, the two were identified & charged.”

The sheriff’s office said Ford was already in custody on unrelated charges. New charges for Ford include Wire Fraud and Monetary Instrument Abuse. Jackson faces a charge of Monetary Instrument Abuse.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Rudolph Landry III
Deputies searching for missing person last seen in Denham Springs area
The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female...
Officials hoping to identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge
A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge involved several...
Several juveniles involved in overturned wreck on Nicholson Drive, officials say
Louisiana State Police names Chavez Cammon as new second-in-command at the agency Monday.
La. State Police name new second-in-command