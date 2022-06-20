State issues new guidance on COVID vaccine for young age group

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months are now available in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The announcement from the state came after the CDC and the FDA authorized the three-dose Pfizer vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine for the younger age group. All providers have been given the new guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health. Deliveries for vaccines for the new age group are set to begin at the start of the week of June 20.

State health officials ask that parents consult with a child’s doctor to get any questions about the vaccine answered. Officials have said the COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children as young as six months. Officials said the vaccines help guard against a child getting a severe case of the virus.

Parents can find a list of all providers that have ordered COVID-19 vaccines for young children at ldh.la.gov/kidsvax.

