State Fire Marshal’s office offers reminders about fireworks ahead of July 4th holiday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents should keep fireworks safety in mind ahead of Independence Day and should also be knowledgeable about buying them.

As of this time, more than 500 retail fireworks permits have gone out for the 2022 4th of July season, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials encourage families to only purchase fireworks from a stand that has been permitted.

Officials also want families to be mindful of where fireworks can legally be set off.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office added that families should never allow children to light fireworks, and they should never be handled when a person is impaired. Also, detonating devices should be placed at least 200 feet from a home or vehicle.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.