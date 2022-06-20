Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

State Fire Marshal’s office offers reminders about fireworks ahead of July 4th holiday

Where you can and can’t shoot off fireworks
(tcw-wafb)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents should keep fireworks safety in mind ahead of Independence Day and should also be knowledgeable about buying them.

As of this time, more than 500 retail fireworks permits have gone out for the 2022 4th of July season, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials encourage families to only purchase fireworks from a stand that has been permitted.

Officials also want families to be mindful of where fireworks can legally be set off.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office added that families should never allow children to light fireworks, and they should never be handled when a person is impaired. Also, detonating devices should be placed at least 200 feet from a home or vehicle.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Nicholas Gibson and Joshua Randall are sophomores that will represent Southeastern this year....
Two Southeastern students named recipients of R.F. Lewis scholarships
Ronn Jermaine Bell is accused of murdering Sadie Roberts-Joseph, covering her body in bleach,...
Court hearing pushed back for man accused in Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s death
If you or someone you know is dealing with anxiety or stress, call the Crisis Hotline at...
East Baton Rouge Parish receives $1 million for new mental health initiative
Two Prairieville families suffered a heartbreaking loss on Old Perkins Road.
Accidents happen often on Old Perkins Road, say neighbors