Several juveniles involved in overturned wreck on Nicholson Drive, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle on Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge involved several juveniles, according to emergency officials.

Officials said the accident happened Monday afternoon on Nicholson Drive at West McKinley Street in Baton Rouge. They said the accident involved four juveniles and one adult. All of the individuals involved are stable, according to emergency officials.

This is a developing story, and details are limited at this time. Check back at a later time for updates.

