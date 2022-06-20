Ask the Expert
Scorching heat continues with little rainfall expected through the week

Heat index forecast for Monday, June 20.
Heat index forecast for Monday, June 20.(WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Relentless heat will continue to plague the area through the upcoming week. The small bit of good news in the short term is that slightly drier air that arrived late Sunday should remain in place today, keeping our heat index values a little lower than in recent days. However, actual air temperatures are again expected to reach the upper 90s for most today, with only a spotty shower or two into the afternoon.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, June 20.
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, June 20.(WAFB)
Future radar and clouds for Monday, June 20.
Future radar and clouds for Monday, June 20.(WAFB)

Tuesday may present our best chance of cooling rains for the upcoming week and even then, it’s not a great chance. I’ve got a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for tomorrow, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values may stay below 105° for some of us for one more day before beginning to climb again for the latter part of the week.

By Wednesday and continuing through the end of the week, high pressure once again strengthens overhead, leading to another extended run of temperatures in the upper 90s. And we continue to see signs that we could hit the century mark by late in the week, which would be the first time it’s happened here in Baton Rouge since August 10, 2015.

The increasing temperatures will also result in increasing heat index values, meaning Heat Advisories will likely be needed again and that the more serious Excessive Heat Warning can’t be ruled out. Rains will be hard to come by during that stretch, with rain chances posted at 20% or less through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Peak heat index values through Friday, June 24.
Peak heat index values through Friday, June 24.(WAFB)

The extended forecast does offer at least some modest hope for a little relief into next week. Guidance currently suggests that a cold front will approach from the north and get close enough to enhance our rain chances. I’ve got those chances posted at 40%-50% from Monday through Wednesday of next week, but it still looks hot, just not quite as hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, June 20.
10 day forecast as of Monday, June 20.(WAFB)

