Not much heat relief in sight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strong ridge of high pressure remains the dominant weather feature locally. This ridge will keep the WAFB viewing area mainly dry, hot, and humid. A slight drop-off in humidity Monday will keep us from being under a Heat Advisory. Heat Advisories look to return Tuesday or Wednesday and are then likely to stay with us into the weekend.

An easterly wave will generate a few showers today. The best opportunity for seeing a spotty shower or two will be along the coast or into SW Mississippi. Tuesday a better opportunity will exist for scattered thundershowers. A 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms is in the Tuesday afternoon forecast. With the chance for rain and more abundant cloud cover, afternoon highs will likely settle in the mid 90°s as opposed to the upper 90°s.

The rain chance will be very limited for the remainder of the week. That will cause afternoon highs to tick up day by day. Highs are forecast to reach the triple digits for a large portion of the local area Friday and Saturday. A portion of the local area could even be under an Excessive Heat Warning to close out the week.

Next week the ridge will begin to weaken. An upper-level low may push into the Gulf of Mexico from the east allowing for an uptick in rain chances. This increase in rain chances will bring temperatures down a handful of degrees.

A weak tropical wave remains in the extreme Western Caribbean just off the Yucatan Peninsula. Wind shear and interaction with land will prevent any possible formation. Otherwise, there is no other tropical activity forecast to develop within at least the next five days.

The extended forecast does offer at least some modest hope for a little relief into next week. Guidance currently suggests that a cold front will approach from the north and get close enough to enhance our rain chances. I’ve got those chances posted at 40%-50% from Monday through Wednesday of next week, but it still looks hot, just not quite as hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

