Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mental health: The unexpected danger of gum disease

About 47% of adults 30 and older have gum disease.
About 47% of adults 30 and older have gum disease.(Ivanhoe Newswire)
By Milvionne Chery and Roque Correa
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - About 47% of adults 30 and older have gum disease. That number jumps to 70% for those 65 and older. Gum disease causes red, swollen, and bleeding gums, and in late stages, may cause teeth to loosen and fall out. Now, a new study shows that your gums may not be the only thing affected by this condition.

Brushing twice a day, flossing every day, and limiting sugary treats; are all elements of good dental care. But Orthodontist Lawrence Hier, DDS, MS, said, “Patients would constantly come in with poor oral hygiene.”

In a survey, it was found that 59% of respondents did not floss once a day and 31% of Americans failed to brush twice a day. 2% admitted to not brushing at all. Poor oral hygiene can lead to gum disease and tooth decay, but researchers from the U.K. have also found it was linked to mental health issues. The researchers looked at medical files for nearly 65,000 people with gum disease. They found that 37% also had mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression.

“When we’re stressed, our homeostatic relationships in our bodies are not working as well, therefore we get an overgrowth of bacteria, dry mouth,” explained periodontist David Genet, DMD.

Cognitive decline has also been linked to gum disease. A study in Boston linked periodontal disease with an increased buildup of beta-amyloid in the brain. Bottom line? Good oral hygiene doesn’t only just take care of your mouth but may take care of your mind as well.

A pathogen linked to bacteria commonly found in chronic gum disease patients was associated with increased production of beta-amyloid in the brain. Now researchers are looking into treatments aimed at that pathogen that may reduce cognitive decline in some Alzheimer’s patients.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

FDA authorizes vaccines for children as young as 6 months
COVID shots for kids
FDA authorizes vaccines for children as young as 6 months
organ donor
Ex-Vivo: Improving donated livers and saving lives
Psoriasis inflames the heart