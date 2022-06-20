Man arrested for arson on Matthews Street during DWI stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire investigators arrested a man on Sunday, June 19 for alleged arson on Matthews Street.

According to officials, Christopher Duhon Jr. was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office during an alleged DWI stop and was booked by Louisiana State Police for DWI. During the investigation, evidence was found and fire investigators were able to charge him with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department stated that the fire occurred in the 5600 block of Matthews St.

