Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man arrested for arson on Matthews Street during DWI stop

Christopher Duhon Jr.
Christopher Duhon Jr.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire investigators arrested a man on Sunday, June 19 for alleged arson on Matthews Street.

According to officials, Christopher Duhon Jr. was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office during an alleged DWI stop and was booked by Louisiana State Police for DWI. During the investigation, evidence was found and fire investigators were able to charge him with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department stated that the fire occurred in the 5600 block of Matthews St.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

Monday, June 20
9News Now: Monday, June 20
The 17th annual Spring Garden and Pond Tour at Charbel and Ruth Harb’s home in Oak Hills will...
Garden and pond tour set for June 26
Heat index forecast for Monday, June 20.
Scorching heat continues with little rainfall expected through the week
About 47% of adults 30 and older have gum disease.
Mental health: The unexpected danger of gum disease