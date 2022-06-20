Ask the Expert
JACQUES TALK: Kevin Mawae

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shining brightly through tough LSU years. Kevin Mawae is unquestionably one of the greatest offensive linemen and overall players in LSU football history.

Mawae was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the summer of 2019, following a 16-year NFL career that saw him make the Pro Bowl eight times as a center.

Despite his immense talent on the offensive line, Mawae’s LSU days were challenging, as the Tigers never enjoyed a winning season or reached a bowl game during the early 90′s. Still, Mawae says he wouldn’t change where he played collegiately and will always love his LSU Tigers.

