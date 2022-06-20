Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Heart of Louisiana: Cypress Island

The Cypress Island Preserve at Lake Martin is a great destination for those eager to experience...
The Cypress Island Preserve at Lake Martin is a great destination for those eager to experience a little Louisiana nature this summer. It’s perfect for paddling a canoe or bird watching or spotting alligators.(Dave McNamara)
By Dave McNamara
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Cypress Island Preserve at Lake Martin is a great destination for those eager to experience a little Louisiana nature this summer. It’s perfect for paddling a canoe or bird watching or spotting alligators.

At the time that kids are getting out of school for the summer, Will DeGravelle is posting closure signs, warning visitors to stay out of a nature walk at Lake Martin. Summer is alligator nesting season.

“They do that kind of sporadically along the edge of the lake. And when they do that, they will then hang out in the water near the nest, and they will guard it pretty fiercely,” DeGravelles said.

This trail will be closed until September, giving mama and baby alligators time to hatch and move on.

“The lake is very well stocked, both male and female alligators. In fact, it’s in central south part of Louisiana it’s known as a site of some of the largest alligators. There are some really large male alligators out in the lake, nine 10-footers,” DeGravelles said.

DeGravelles is with the nature conservancy, which manages the Cypress Island Preserve located in and around the man-made lake.

“It’s a natural depression and lots of local people noticed its value that when it would become flooded and inundated, it was great for hunting and fishing and recreation. And the levee was built in the 1950s to keep the water contained,” said Jill Andrew with the nature conservancy.

This nature preserve is a favorite for bird watchers and photographers from early spring through half the summer. Wading birds are nesting in the cypress trees in the lake.

“The roseate spoonbills, all your egrets, your cattle, your great egrets, the white ibis, little blue herons. We have the tricolored herons. They’re all here year-round,” Andrew said.

But the nesting season is over by the end of July. Part of the levee road around the lake was damaged in a flood about a year ago. You can’t drive it, but you can still walk the road, and you’ll spot nesting birds in some of these cypress trees. The 200-acre lake is also a popular place for paddling a canoe or a kayak. You can wind your way through cypress and tupelo trees that fill portions of the lake.

“Some people just wanna come and see what the Cajun culture is like and what the environment was like,” Andrew said.

“It is sort of a microcosm of all that is cypress swamp in Louisiana. When you wanna see cypress, swamp, and alligators, you come here,” DeGravelles said.

The Cypress Island Preserve at Lake Martin is a quiet place to hang out and experience nature. Over the years at daybreak, you see the birds and the surrounding swamp come alive. It’s a favorite place to experience a beautiful Louisiana sunset.

For more information about Lake Martin and the nature conservancy, click HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

Soji Modern Asian and Lotus Lounge have joined forces with several other businesses and...
First ever Pride Pub Crawl coming to BR June 25
Juneteenth events.
List of Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge
GET IT GROWING: Choose the best cherry tomato plants
GET IT GROWING: Choose the best cherry tomato plants
Keiristin Wilbert is the host of The Louisiana Weekend
Louisiana Weekend Juneteenth Special