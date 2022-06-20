Goldman Sachs awards $2000 grant local black owned business

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New York company Goldman Sachs awarded a $2,000 grant to a black-owned business in Baton Rouge.

S. Daniels Consulting, LLC is one of several businesses across the country to receive the company’s, “One Million Black Women Grant.” Goldman Sachs says they are committing $10 billion dollars to address the gender and racial biases black women face.

Sonia Daniels, owner of S. Daniels Consulting, started her business in 2017. When Daniels found out she was receiving the grant, she couldn’t believe it was happening.

“I wasn’t sure if I was qualified for it. So I was super excited when it hit the email saying congratulations that I had been selected for the opportunity,” said Daniels. “This opportunity is kind of like the icing on the cake to let me know that people see what I’m doing, and my business is making an impact.”

Along with the finical award, Goldman Sachs will also provide 12-week training online and at their headquarters in New York.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.