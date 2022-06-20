Garden and pond tour set for June 26
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 17th annual Spring Garden and Pond Tour at Charbel and Ruth Harb’s home in Oak Hills will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
Located at 841 Pastureview Drive in Oak Hills, Charbel and Ruth Harb’s home garden boasts over 320 varieties of blooming tropical plants, a large water feature, and a unique outdoor entertainment area. It will be opened to the public during this event.
The event benefits the Mighty Moms Full Tummy Project.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.