Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Garden and pond tour set for July 26

By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 17th annual Spring Garden and Pond Tour at Charbel and Ruth Harb’s home in Oak Hills will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

The 17th annual Spring Garden and Pond Tour at Charbel and Ruth Harb’s home in Oak Hills will...
The 17th annual Spring Garden and Pond Tour at Charbel and Ruth Harb’s home in Oak Hills will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.(Submitted)

Located at 841 Pastureview Drive in Oak Hills, Charbel and Ruth Harb’s home garden boasts over 320 varieties of blooming tropical plants, a large water feature, and a unique outdoor entertainment area. It will be opened to the public during this event.

The event benefits the Mighty Moms Full Tummy Project.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

Soji Modern Asian and Lotus Lounge have joined forces with several other businesses and...
First ever Pride Pub Crawl coming to BR June 25
Juneteenth events.
List of Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge
GET IT GROWING: Choose the best cherry tomato plants
GET IT GROWING: Choose the best cherry tomato plants
Keiristin Wilbert is the host of The Louisiana Weekend
Louisiana Weekend Juneteenth Special