Garden and pond tour set for July 26

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 17th annual Spring Garden and Pond Tour at Charbel and Ruth Harb’s home in Oak Hills will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

The 17th annual Spring Garden and Pond Tour at Charbel and Ruth Harb’s home in Oak Hills will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. (Submitted)

Located at 841 Pastureview Drive in Oak Hills, Charbel and Ruth Harb’s home garden boasts over 320 varieties of blooming tropical plants, a large water feature, and a unique outdoor entertainment area. It will be opened to the public during this event.

The event benefits the Mighty Moms Full Tummy Project.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.