Families facing hunger with higher food, gas prices

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many families agree that it’s hard making ends meet as they try to put food on the table for their families. Mike Manning with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank said food insecurity is a big problem in Louisiana and it’s on the uptick.

The issue is people who got out of the line for assistance are getting back in line. Manning said this is due to price spikes at the grocery store and other needed things like gas.

And now that children are out of school, they are continuing to work with several agencies in the area. He said there are 1,100 agencies across 11 parishes working to connect people who need help finding food throughout the summer.

You can find a list of mobile distribution sites on their website and mobile app.

There is one happening Monday, June 20, at the Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. in Pointe Coupee Parish.

“Well with kids out of school, they’re going to be struggling to find those additional meals, so it’s an additional challenge on the family to cover that,” said Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “How do you plan for that? Especially with the prices we’re facing now. Just go to the grocery store and everyone can see it.”

Manning said shelves at the food bank are stocked for now. They’re looking at the inventory and what they need to buy going forward, as he says the money won’t go as far.

Many of us are dealing with financial challenges, but if you can give, donate, or volunteer, you can sign up on the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank app. You can search for a mobile food distribution near you.

You can also apply for SNAP benefits, learn more about programs, get resources, volunteer, and donate to fight hunger across 11 parishes.

