Deputies searching for missing person last seen in Denham Springs area

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to find a missing man last seen on June 16, 2022 along Highway 1019 in the Denham Springs area.

The sheriff’s office said family members are worried about the safety of the Rudolph Landry, III. The family is working closely with law enforcement.

Landy is being described as 5′9″ and weighing about 160 Ibs. The sheriff’s office said he was last seen wearing cut-off blue jean shorts, a brown t-shirt, and a bandana on his head.

If you know anything that can help law enforcement locate Landy, you’re being urged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

