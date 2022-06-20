Court hearing pushed back for man accused in Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A court hearing for Ronn Bell was set to take place Monday, June 20. However, the hearing for the man accused of killing civil rights activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph was pushed back to August.

The civil rights activist was killed back in 2019. Authorities said she was found brutally suffocated in the trunk of her car behind an abandoned house in Baton Rouge.

Bell was a former tenant of Roberts-Joseph and was allegedly behind on rent payments at the time of the killing, according to police.

A trial date for Bell has not yet been set. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a sentence of mandatory life in prison.

