Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Court hearing pushed back for man accused in Sadie Roberts-Joseph’s death

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A court hearing for Ronn Bell was set to take place Monday, June 20. However, the hearing for the man accused of killing civil rights activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph was pushed back to August.

The civil rights activist was killed back in 2019. Authorities said she was found brutally suffocated in the trunk of her car behind an abandoned house in Baton Rouge.

Bell was a former tenant of Roberts-Joseph and was allegedly behind on rent payments at the time of the killing, according to police.

A trial date for Bell has not yet been set. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a sentence of mandatory life in prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says

Latest News

State Fire Marshal’s office offers reminders about fireworks ahead of July 4th holiday
If you or someone you know is dealing with anxiety or stress, call the Crisis Hotline at...
East Baton Rouge Parish receives $1 million for new mental health initiative
Neighbors who live on Old Perkins Road say accidents do happen often.
Accidents happen often on Old Perkins Road, say neighbors
Louisiana State Police names Chavez Cammon as new second-in-command at the agency Monday.
La. State Police name new second-in-command