Accidents happen often on Old Perkins Road, say neighbors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Prairieville families suffered a heartbreaking loss.

High school students Caroline Smith and Chloe Hamilton were on La 427 (Old Perkins Road) when Smith, who State Police say was behind the wheel, missed a right curve. The car reportedly went off the road, through some bushes, hitting a tree, and into a nearby pond where it became submerged.

Neighbors say this is not the first accident to happen on this road.

“For me personally, I have lost my mailbox five times, I think. We have a tree that we lost in our front yard because of an accident. Someone went through the ditch, hit the tree, destroyed the tree,” explained Kim Harvey, who lives off Old Perkins Road.

People like Harvey, who live off this stretch of highway, say it can be dangerous if drivers are speeding or not paying attention, especially since there’s not a shoulder on the side of the road.

“Extremely busy, dangerous, very few people actually drive the speed limit on this road,” added Harvey.

Another neighbor who lives nearby says she worries about her children getting too close to the road.

“Definitely makes me concerned to let my kids go up to check the mail, or even put the trash on the curb. I would not let them do that because it’s super dangerous about there on the highway,” said the neighbor.

Many folks use the road as a cut-through to get from Ascension to Baton Rouge. Neighbors are begging any drivers taking this route to slow down and be aware, saying they do not want another accident to take another life.

“I do think something needs to be done because this is very dangerous, if I had small children they would never go in the street,” said Harvey.

The HOA president of Manchac Crossing and Manchac Plantation says neighbors have complained to police about speeders. They say officers patrol for a while, but there’s currently no permanent solution to make the road safer.

