Woman killed during crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 during a crash involving two vehicles in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on LA 30 near LA 327 Spur and claimed the life of Summer Mckinnon, 22, of Walker.

Mckinnon was driving north, crossed over the median for reasons still under investigation and crashed into another vehicle head-on, according to State Police. Authorities said Mckinnon was taken to a hospital and later died. The driver of the other vehicle Chenna Nalabolu, 35, of Baton Rouge was not injured in the crash.

According to State Police, Nalabolu tested over the legal limit after submitting to a chemical breath test. Police said he was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

