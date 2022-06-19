Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Woman killed during crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 19 during a crash involving two vehicles in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on LA 30 near LA 327 Spur and claimed the life of Summer Mckinnon, 22, of Walker.

Mckinnon was driving north, crossed over the median for reasons still under investigation and crashed into another vehicle head-on, according to State Police. Authorities said Mckinnon was taken to a hospital and later died. The driver of the other vehicle Chenna Nalabolu, 35, of Baton Rouge was not injured in the crash.

According to State Police, Nalabolu tested over the legal limit after submitting to a chemical breath test. Police said he was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identified the woman that died as the result of the crossfire as Augustine...
Triple shooting leaves grandmother dead outside Morris Jeff High graduation at Xavier University, NOPD says
Benjamin Zeringue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former officer accused of dumping evidence turns himself in

Latest News

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
One person rescued after vehicle drives into pond
The importance and origin of Juneteenth
RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom