WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was praised for taking action and breaking up an altercation in a bathroom at a rap show Saturday (June 18) night.

Hip-hop artist Rob49 was performing at The Fillmore NOLA when an altercation reportedly broke out in the women’s bathroom.

Cell phone video widely shared on social media shows Mayor Cantrell with a woman outside the stalls. The woman is banging on stall door and puts her hand in the mayor’s face. At one point, the woman shoves Cantrell, who can be heard saying “don’t touch me.”

The mayor’s office says she was intervening and diffusing the situation.

“Upon witnessing an altercation, the Mayor acted in a manner which she always implores our residents: if you see something, do something,” the mayor’s director of communications, Gregory Joseph, said in a statement Sunday.

In a second video, Rob49 applauds Cantrell for her actions.

After reportedly breaking up an altercation in the women's bathroom, Rob49 praised Mayor Cantrell.
After reportedly breaking up an altercation in the women's bathroom, Rob49 praised Mayor Cantrell.(WVUE)

“I wanna give Teedy a special award for being the best mayor that ever came to New Orleans,” he said after jumping up on the guardrail and handing the mayor a plaque.

“I wasn’t fighting in the bathroom,” Cantrell says to the crowd. “I was breaking up something. Showing love!”

The concert was held after a celebrity basketball game earlier in the day featuring former LSU and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and Saints fan-favorite defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

New Orleans rapper Rob49 hosted a celebrity basketball game on Sat., June 18 before a concert at The Fillmore.
New Orleans rapper Rob49 hosted a celebrity basketball game on Sat., June 18 before a concert at The Fillmore.(WVUE via Geffen Records)

New Orleans rapper Rob49 hosted a celebrity basketball game on Sat., June 18 before a concert at The Fillmore.(WVUE)

