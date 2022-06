BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of new dads celebrated Father’s Day for the first time this weekend.

Several proud fathers are showing off their brand new bundles of joy, born at Woman’s Hospital, just in time for Father’s Day!

Father: Sony Baby: Inary (Woman's Hospital)

Father: Dustin Baby: Marin (Woman's Hospital)

Father: Jan Baby: Love (Woman's Hospital)

Father: Nathan Baby: Elias (Woman's Hospital)

