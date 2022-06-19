More oppressive heat for Father’s Day, Juneteenth

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Good Sunday morning to you from the First Alert Weather Center, I’m meteorologist Jared Silverman. Happy Juneteenth and Father’s Day! We made it up to 98 degrees yesterday in the Baton Rouge area. Believe it or not, we haven’t hit 100 degrees at BTR airport since August of 2015!

We could get close to 100 in the upcoming extended forecast.

Sunday looks hot and dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

A heat advisory has been issued again for today and will remain in effect through 7 p.m. for heat index readings up to 108.

Rain chances will be near zero through early week, then a few small rain chances midweek. As for the next significant rain chance, that won’t be until later next week into the following weekend. The tropics remain quiet, for now, but upper 90s will be all over the upcoming ten-day forecast.

