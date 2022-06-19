Ask the Expert
First ever Pride Pub Crawl coming to BR June 25

Soji Modern Asian and Lotus Lounge have joined forces with several other businesses and...
Soji Modern Asian and Lotus Lounge have joined forces with several other businesses and establishments in the Baton Rouge area for the event.(Soji Modern Asian & Lotus Lounge)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first annual Pride Pub Crawl is kicking off in Baton Rouge on Saturday, June 25.

Soji Modern Asian and Lotus Lounge have joined forces with several other businesses and establishments in the Baton Rouge area for the event.

Organizers say each location will donate a portion of proceeds to the LGBTQ+ community.

The list of participating establishments include:

  • George’s Place
  • Gov’t Taco
  • Chow Yum Phat
  • Spoke & Hub
  • Bistro Byronz
  • Tap 65
  • The Brakes Bar
  • Uncle Earl’s

