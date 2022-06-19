First ever Pride Pub Crawl coming to BR June 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first annual Pride Pub Crawl is kicking off in Baton Rouge on Saturday, June 25.

Soji Modern Asian and Lotus Lounge have joined forces with several other businesses and establishments in the Baton Rouge area for the event.

Organizers say each location will donate a portion of proceeds to the LGBTQ+ community.

The list of participating establishments include:

George’s Place

Gov’t Taco

Chow Yum Phat

Spoke & Hub

Bistro Byronz

Tap 65

The Brakes Bar

Uncle Earl’s

