Body of drowning victim recovered in Diversion Canal, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several agencies worked to recover the body of a drowning victim in the Diversion Canal late Saturday evening, according to the Livingston Parish Fire District #2.

Authorities say the victim jumped into the water and never resurfaced. Search crews spent about 26 minutes on the scene before spotting the victim on sonar.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department were joined by others in the search for the victim.

The identify of the victim has not been released at this time.

